Tribe grows rapidly

Recruitment software specialists TribePad have defied Brexit concerns by reporting a record year in 2016, as more high profile brands seek to cut costs.

In the last 12 months, TribePad has boosted its team by 80 per cent, to 25, and signed deals with Pizza Hut, KFC, BBC, Go Compare and Sweaty Betty, and has doubled its square footage at its Sheffield HQ to meet demand.

TribePad based in Sheffield was founded in 2008 by Dean Sadler, ex-CTO of Plusnet.

He said: “In a time where economic growth is uncertain, many businesses are still investing in HR and talent software.”