Travelodge reveals plans for new Sheffield hotel

Sheffield could get a sixth Travelodge hotel.

The national chain this week confirmed the city was one of 12 locations being considered across Yorkshire.

The announcement was made at the opening of the fifth Travelodge in York.

Other locations being considered are York Monks Cross, Barnsley, Wakefield, Hull, Rotherham, Knaresborough, Bridlington, Headingley, Whitby, Wetherby and Northallerton and Thirsk.

The firm says the expansion programme, which will take the number of Yorkshire locations to 46, will create 420 new jobs.

UK property director Tony O’Brien said: “We opened Yorkshire’s first branded budget hotel in Skipton in 1987 and over the last three decades, Travelodge has become famous across the county for offering unbeatable value and making travel affordable for everyone, which has helped attract more business and leisure travellers to the area.

"As we look to the future, the Yorkshire economy is growing at pace and with increasing visitor numbers to areas such as Sheffield there is still a shortage of good quality accommodation at a great value price.

"To meet this growing need we are actively looking for another hotel site in Sheffield.”

Travelodge's five Sheffield hotels are Sheffield Central, Sheffield Meadowhall, Sheffield Richmond, Sheffield Arena and Sheffield Bottom.