Tram stops could be renamed to reflect new developments in Sheffield

Sheffield's tram stops could be renamed to reflect the changing face of the city.

The South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, or SYPTE, has this week revealed plans to think again about the names of some Supertram stops in light of changes made since the service began.

These include big new developments and the loss of iconic locations such as Don Valley Stadium.

The county transport body revealed the news after Sheffield planning expert Adam Murray suggested changing the name of the Shalesmoor stop to Kelham Island.

Mr Murray, director of Coda Planning, based in the trendy area, said: "We need to be making much more of Sheffield as a destination city and one of the areas that is key to that changing emphasis is Kelham Island.

“Kelham Island is such an exciting place with its industrial heritage, new street markets, and new community, alongside some very well established pubs, bars and restaurants - with more opening all the time.

“The place has a real buzz with people coming from all over the region to get a taste of what the urban community has to offer, whether it’s ales, exceptional food or just the overall Kelham vibe.

“This area resonates with me personally as it’s the area within which two of my grandparents earned their living back in the early to mid-20th century and now I’m doing the same thing in its rejuvenated form.”

“But Kelham still needs to be given its place on the map and changing the tram stop identity from Shalesmoor - which means little to most visitors - to Kelham Island would be a major step in the right direction.”

Coda is working on several large scale projects around the city, including in Kelham Island itself. Mr Murray said the area was once a 'sleeping giant' but that it's growing influence 'should no longer be ignored'.

SYPTE director of public transport Ben Gilligan said: “Changes around Shalesmoor, as well as recent developments adjacent to the tram system, such as the Olympic Legacy Park near the arena and the planned Ikea store next to Carbrook, has meant that there is an opportunity to review the names of some stops - both to better reflect the surrounding area and the places passengers can easily access by tram.

"We are currently working together with Stagecoach Supertram to consider any suitable name changes.”

Are there any stops you think should be renamed? Let us know by tweeting @SheffieldStar or e-mailing news@thestar.co.uk