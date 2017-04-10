Top PR job on offer with ‘City Region’

A plum public relations job is being advertised by the ‘Sheffield City Region’ - paying up to £96,000.

The publicly-funded body - the umbrella organisation for nine local councils - wants a director of strategic corporate affairs on up to £83,624, plus a ‘market supplement of £13,000’.

The job involves leading on corporate affairs, marketing, communications, international marketing and policy functions of the ‘Sheffield City Region’.

It is one of 10 new posts up for grabs after the organisation negotiated a £900m devolution deal and extra powers from Government, and an earlier £320m growth deal. It is funding projects from Chesterfield Waterside to Doncaster town centre. Money has also been ploughed into an extensive business support programme, the Growth Hub.

The expansion is in contrast to other public sector bodies which have been making cuts for years.

The City Region, which employs some 75 officers, is also advertising for an assistant director of policy, an assistant director of operations contracts and a Growth Hub administration support officer.

The executive team is also recruiting ‘senior programme and policy posts’ including two senior economic policy managers, three senior programme managers, a projects and contracts team leader, two projects and contracts managers and a projects and contracts officer.

The team will be busy from late May staging a re-run of the consultation devolution after the first, last year, was ruled unlawful by a judge for failing to include a question on whether Chesterfield should be a full member.

Recruitment is managed on behalf of the Sheffield City Region by Barnsley Council. Details are available at www.barnsley.gov.uk.

For information contact Ruth Adams on 0114 220 3442.