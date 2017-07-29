Time called on Sheffield pub with links to 1864 great flood?

A Sheffield pub with ties to the great flood of 1864 could be knocked down.

Northern Irish developer Killultagh Estates Ltd has applied to demolish the Old Blue Ball in Bradfield Road, Hillsborough.

The pub was flooded in 1864.

Details on the planning application are limited, but the firm does say it wants to knock down the pub, remove a tree and replace it with a new development.

Killultagh Estates is working with Belfast-based Todd Architects on the scheme.

One person has already objected. Jack Malley, of Bradfield Road, said the pub was ‘possibly the oldest building in Hillsborough’.

He pointed out the pub was damaged in the 1864 flood, when a tree ended up inside the building, and has a plaque on its wall as a result.

“If the council had any respect for the role the pub played in history then it would think twice before destroying such a building full of history,” he added.