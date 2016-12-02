THE WINNERS: Sheffield Business Awards supplement online

It was the biggest and best business awards for many a year - and now you can relive the glory.
See all the results, stories, photos and comment from a night of excitement in our special awards supplement inside Business Monthly online.
View - and share - it here: Click this link
A record number of awards entries ensured it was a contest to remember. And more than 700 people attended a gala ceremony at Ponds Forge hosted by BBC Look North legend Harry Gration.
The awards are run by Sheffield Chamber and The Star.
Elevation Recruitment Group returned as headline sponsor for the seventh year.
The winners:
Special Recognition Award - sponsored by Superfast South Yorkshire: Jerry Cheung
Best Use of Technology to Improve Business Performance Award - sponsored by SIMM Engineering Group: 3Squared
Business in the Community Award - sponsored by Evoluted: Sheffield Credit Union
The Excellence in Professional Services Award - sponsored by Redbrik: Jay Bhayani
Excellence in Retail Services Award - sponsored by Meadowhall: JE James
Export Business of the Year Award - sponsored by Bibby Financial Services: Polyseam
The People Development Award - sponsored by Sheffield College: ProAktive
Small Business of the Year Award - sponsored by The Sheffield Business School: IC Innovations
High Growth Business of the Year Award - sponsored by Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Environmental Monitoring Solutions
Excellence in Manufacturing Award - sponsored by Wake Smith: Tinsley Bridge
Outstanding Achievements in Sports, Hospitality and Tourism Award - sponsored by The Source Skills Academy: Museums Sheffield/DBL Sharks Sheffield
The Next Big Thing Award - sponsored by Lupton Fawcett: Great Escape
The Young Business Person of the Year Award - sponsored by Learning Unlimited: Hannah Duraid
The Business Person of the Year Award - sponsored by Shorts Accountants: Arnie Singh, managing director City Taxis
Outstanding Business of the Year - sponsored by SIV: Tinsley Bridge
Champagne Reception - Emirates
Application Sponsor - Pure Awards Management
Website Sponsor - Rare
View the winners’ supplement here: Click this link
Big thanks to those who came:
3Squared Ltd
512 (Sheffield) Limited
7Hills Fitness
AAG Systems
Agent PR
Air
Airmaster
Andy Hanselman Consulting
Arkom
Assured Fire & Security Ltd
Azzure IT
Bag It Don’t Bin It Ltd
Baldwin Financials
Baldwin Financials Ltd/JE James/SCCI
BearHugs
Bell & Buxton
Benchmark Recruit Limited
Best Solicitors
Bhayani HR and Employment Law
Bibby Financial Services
Blue Wealth Capital
Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice
Braintrain2020 Limited
British Land
Cavendish Cancer Care
Chubb Fire & Security
City Taxis
DBL Sharks Sheffield
DEB Chartered Accountants
Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Efficiency North
Elevation Recruitment Group
Emirates
Environmental Monitoring Solutions Ltd
Euramax Solutions
Evoluted
Fexco
Finch Insurance
Fragomen
Fusionex
Future Life Wealth Management Ltd
Global Recycling Metals (UK) Limited
Good Travel Management
Grant Thornton UK LLP
Graywoods
Grey Matter
Henry Boot
Highlander
Hydra Creative
IC Innovations Ltd
InspirAbility
Irwin Mitchell
ITI Network Services
JE James Cycles
Jigsaw DPM
Jump
Kalcrest
Keep Your Fork
KPMG
Learning Unlimited
Lupton Fawcett
MC Photography
Meadowhall
Merlinsoft Ltd
Museums Sheffield
Nabarro LLP
NatWest
New Era Development (UK) Ltd
Numill Tooling Solutions
Onside Consulting
Paces Sheffield
Polyseam Ltd
President Engineering
Pricecheck Ltd
ProAktive
Professional Energy Purchasing Ltd
Pulse Health, Fitness & Wellbeing Ltd
PwC
Rare Creative Group
REDBRIK Estate Agents
Resolve IT
Sheffield Business School
Sheffield Chamber of Commerce
Sheffield Credit Union
Sheffield Motorhomes
Sheffield Theatres
Sheffield Universities Managing Directors Club
Sheffield University Management School
Shorts Chartered Accountants
SIMM Engineering Group
SIV
SoloProtect Limited
Split the Bills
St Luke’s
Steel City Marketing
Superfast South Yorkshire
Taylor Bracewell Solicitors
TDC
The Great Escape Game
The SEO Works
The Sheffield College
The Sick Children’s Trust
The Source Skills Academy
The Star
Tinsley Bridge Group
Tufcot
UHY Hacker Young
UK Workspace
Unita Maintain
Universal Asset Protection
Universal Office Products
Vicuna Royale
Wake Smith
WCEC Architects
Westfield Health
Whirlow Hall Farm Trust
Workflow Imaging Systems
Wosskow Brown Solicitors
Yorkshire Wildlife Park
View the winners’ supplement here: Click this link