THE WINNERS: Sheffield Business Awards supplement online

It was the biggest and best business awards for many a year - and now you can relive the glory.

See all the results, stories, photos and comment from a night of excitement in our special awards supplement inside Business Monthly online.

A record number of awards entries ensured it was a contest to remember. And more than 700 people attended a gala ceremony at Ponds Forge hosted by BBC Look North legend Harry Gration.

The awards are run by Sheffield Chamber and The Star.

Elevation Recruitment Group returned as headline sponsor for the seventh year.

The Sheffield Business Awards 2016.

The winners:

Special Recognition Award - sponsored by Superfast South Yorkshire: Jerry Cheung

Best Use of Technology to Improve Business Performance Award - sponsored by SIMM Engineering Group: 3Squared

Business in the Community Award - sponsored by Evoluted: Sheffield Credit Union

The Excellence in Professional Services Award - sponsored by Redbrik: Jay Bhayani

Excellence in Retail Services Award - sponsored by Meadowhall: JE James

Export Business of the Year Award - sponsored by Bibby Financial Services: Polyseam

The People Development Award - sponsored by Sheffield College: ProAktive

Small Business of the Year Award - sponsored by The Sheffield Business School: IC Innovations

High Growth Business of the Year Award - sponsored by Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Environmental Monitoring Solutions

Excellence in Manufacturing Award - sponsored by Wake Smith: Tinsley Bridge

Outstanding Achievements in Sports, Hospitality and Tourism Award - sponsored by The Source Skills Academy: Museums Sheffield/DBL Sharks Sheffield

The Next Big Thing Award - sponsored by Lupton Fawcett: Great Escape

The Young Business Person of the Year Award - sponsored by Learning Unlimited: Hannah Duraid

The Business Person of the Year Award - sponsored by Shorts Accountants: Arnie Singh, managing director City Taxis

Outstanding Business of the Year - sponsored by SIV: Tinsley Bridge

Champagne Reception - Emirates

Application Sponsor - Pure Awards Management

Website Sponsor - Rare

View the winners’ supplement here: Click this link

Big thanks to those who came:

3Squared Ltd

512 (Sheffield) Limited

7Hills Fitness

AAG Systems

Agent PR

Air

Airmaster

Andy Hanselman Consulting

Arkom

Assured Fire & Security Ltd

Azzure IT

Bag It Don’t Bin It Ltd

Baldwin Financials

Baldwin Financials Ltd/JE James/SCCI

BearHugs

Bell & Buxton

Benchmark Recruit Limited

Best Solicitors

Bhayani HR and Employment Law

Bibby Financial Services

Blue Wealth Capital

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

Braintrain2020 Limited

British Land

Cavendish Cancer Care

Chubb Fire & Security

City Taxis

DBL Sharks Sheffield

DEB Chartered Accountants

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Efficiency North

Elevation Recruitment Group

Emirates

Environmental Monitoring Solutions Ltd

Euramax Solutions

Evoluted

Fexco

Finch Insurance

Fragomen

Fusionex

Future Life Wealth Management Ltd

Global Recycling Metals (UK) Limited

Good Travel Management

Grant Thornton UK LLP

Graywoods

Grey Matter

Henry Boot

Highlander

Hydra Creative

IC Innovations Ltd

InspirAbility

Irwin Mitchell

ITI Network Services

JE James Cycles

Jigsaw DPM

Jump

Kalcrest

Keep Your Fork

KPMG

Learning Unlimited

Lupton Fawcett

MC Photography

Meadowhall

Merlinsoft Ltd

Museums Sheffield

Nabarro LLP

NatWest

New Era Development (UK) Ltd

Numill Tooling Solutions

Onside Consulting

Paces Sheffield

Polyseam Ltd

President Engineering

Pricecheck Ltd

ProAktive

Professional Energy Purchasing Ltd

Pulse Health, Fitness & Wellbeing Ltd

PwC

Rare Creative Group

REDBRIK Estate Agents

Resolve IT

Sheffield Business School

Sheffield Chamber of Commerce

Sheffield Credit Union

Sheffield Motorhomes

Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Universities Managing Directors Club

Sheffield University Management School

Shorts Chartered Accountants

SIMM Engineering Group

SIV

SoloProtect Limited

Split the Bills

St Luke’s

Steel City Marketing

Superfast South Yorkshire

Taylor Bracewell Solicitors

TDC

The Great Escape Game

The SEO Works

The Sheffield College

The Sick Children’s Trust

The Source Skills Academy

The Star

Tinsley Bridge Group

Tufcot

UHY Hacker Young

UK Workspace

Unita Maintain

Universal Asset Protection

Universal Office Products

Vicuna Royale

Wake Smith

WCEC Architects

Westfield Health

Whirlow Hall Farm Trust

Workflow Imaging Systems

Wosskow Brown Solicitors

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

