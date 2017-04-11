The Sheffield College announces apprenticeship partnership with Horbury Group

A leading South Yorkshire-based construction group is launching a partnership with The Sheffield College to recruit and train new apprentices to support business growth.

Horbury Group, based in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, provides construction solutions to developers, building owners and main contractors throughout the UK. Now the Group is joining forces with the College to establish the Horbury Academy and deliver a comprehensive apprenticeship programme that attracts new talent to the company.

The Horbury Group is one of an increasing number of large employers that have agreed a skills partnership with the College, under the new apprenticeship levy being introduced by the government this April. Due to start in May 2017, the partnership will see the launch of traineeships and apprenticeships in joinery, plastering, dry lining, site supervision, and other technical and professional construction disciplines.

Paul Corcoran, Chief Executive, The Sheffield College, said: “Apprenticeships offer a fantastic opportunity to attract new talent and upskill existing staff. Construction is a growth sector for Sheffield City Region, and we are delighted to announce this new partnership with Horbury Group that will help to boost regional economic growth and create jobs.”

Trevor Wragg, Chief Executive, Horbury Group, added: “We are pleased to be working with The Sheffield College on this exciting new venture that will help us fulfil our long-term ambitions for sustainable growth by investing in the recruitment and training of new talented staff.”

The way that the government funds apprenticeships is changing. An apprenticeship levy was introduced on April 6th 2017 for all public and private sector employers with a pay bill of more than £3 million a year. The College – which has a £321 million economic impact on the city annually - works with 850 employers to deliver apprenticeship programmes in a wide range of industry sectors for more than 2,000 apprentices.

The College is providing advice and information to employers on the new apprenticeship levy. To find out how your business could benefit from apprenticeships, visit http://www.sheffcol.ac.uk/employers or call 0114 2602600.