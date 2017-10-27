Taylor & Emmet opens Dronfield office in boost for town services

Dronfield’s deputy mayor has hailed the investment made by Taylor&Emmet LLP in a new office in the town.

Coun Welton officially opened the Sheffield solicitors’ new premises on Sheffield Road, which are four times the size of its former office.

He said: “After the loss of high street names such as HSBC and NatWest from Dronfield, inward investment from a firm as highly regarded as Taylor&Emmet is proof we can support professional services locally.”

Sarah Gaunt, head of Taylor&Emmet’s Dronfield office, said: “The boxes are unpacked and we are finally open for business in our new location. We would like to thank councillor Welton and all of the friends, colleagues and professional partners who helped us celebrate this milestone in our development.”

Taylor&Emmet is also introducing the first dedicated family law specialist to be based locally.