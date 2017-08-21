Take a guided tour of Sheffield's Park Hill flats with new residents

New residents of one of Sheffield's most iconic housing developments are sharing their lives with others through regular guided tours.

People living in the redeveloped block of Park Hill flats have begun showing visitors around their homes every month.

A large part of the site is yet to be developed.

The first phase of the multi-million pound regeneration project by Urban Splash now has about 600 residents, and plans for the second phase of what was once a pioneering social housing scheme were revealed earlier this year.

The tours are run by members of the Park Hill Residents Committee, who ask for a fee of £5.90 to go towards a community garden that will be open to the public once complete.

Carl Goodman, who is co-ordinating the tours, said: “We really love living at Park Hill.

How the second phase of the redevelopment could look.

"Urban Splash has created a great communal area with sympathetic landscaping that includes garden areas, walkways and seating, and we want to contribute by establishing our own community garden.

"It will be something everyone can be part of and enjoy together.

"We thought the tours would be a great way to raise some of the money as we know how people are interested and intrigued about Park Hill and this development, and who better to talk about it than those who are now part of the new community here.

"We started last month as an experiment to see how popular they’d be and the feedback was so encouraging we decided to run them monthly.”

Residents have already been praised for their enthusiasm during the tours, which take visitors inside some of the flats.

Park Hill comprises affordable housing, rented flats and owner-occupiers, as well as the Grace Owen Nursery and S1 Artspace.

The completed first phase of 263 apartments is now home to a mixed community.

The remaining buildings are in dire need of investment, and Urban Splash has set a completion date of 2022 for the entire project.

The second phase is 206 apartments at a cost of £25 million, and the third is student accommodation with 320 beds at £20 million.

Architect Mikhail Riches is working on phase two. A public exhibition was held in April and a planning application should be submitted in the next few weeks.

To book a place on a Park Hill tour visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/park-hill-flats-tour-tickets-36461705944.