Supergroup ‘performs well’ over festive trading period

SuperGroup, the owner of the Superdry brand, today said that it performed well in the run-up to Christmas.

SuperGroup has published its interim results for the 26 weeks ended October 29 2016 and a festive trading update.

It said its strategy was delivering a global lifestyle brand with strong sales, profit and dividend growth.

The group said it performed well in its peak trading period over the 10 weeks to January 7, with retail revenues of £162.1m, increasing by 20.6 per cent year-on-year.

The company said: “This growth reflects continued like-for-like growth of 14.9 per cent, the positive impact of the group’s store expansion programme and includes the benefit from the weakness in sterling.

“The group traded in-line with its planned promotional strategy, throughout peak, with a series of online sub-category promotions prior to Christmas followed by a focused clearance event.”