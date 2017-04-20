Stunt pilot thrills at South Yorkshire careers showcase

Stunt pilot Lauren Richardson has got GUTS.

The 29-year-old is a champion aerobatic pilot who strives to put on incredible performances.

It makes her the perfect guest star at Get Up To Speed – an event designed to showcase amazing careers.

GUTS, at Magna on Wednesday April 26, will have scores of exhibitors and is set to attract more than 2,000 youngsters.

And, when it comes to finding a job, Lauren has a message for them all.

“I consistently push myself further and harder, getting fitter, stronger, more experienced and more focused.

“I train and practise hard to make each performance the best it can possibly be, working on designing and tweaking new sequences and manoeuvres constantly, drawing inspiration from wherever I can to make each performance as incredible and as memorable as possible.

“I do what I love and I love what I do.”

The 7th annual Get up to Speed with Engineering and Manufacturing event is at The Magna Science and Adventure Centre in Rotherham.

Attractions this year include a human-powered glider, helicopter, ‘build a bi-plane’, F1 and motorcycle simulators, Scalextric and a full-size model of the 1,000mph Bloodhound rocket car.

Nationally, 186,000 new engineers are required every year between now and 2024.

Stephen Shaw, group engineering director at AESSEAL, said: “It is an excellent opportunity for young people to engage with future employers and explore potential careers.”

Many companies get involved through the work-wise Foundation and attend with their apprentices and graduates.

John Barber, co-founder of the work-wise Foundation and chair of the GUTS steering group, said: “Get up to Speed is this year showcasing over 60 different businesses plus support and education organisations.

“This year we have added the ‘Futures Zone’ which includes teacher awareness seminars, so they can take back to school knowledge and practical activities and spread the word further.”