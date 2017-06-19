Sky’s the limit as three Sheffield tech firms expand

Fast-growing Sky Bet is set to invest £3.5m in more space at its Sheffield office – the third tech firm to announce bigger premises in a week.

The firm, which employs 115 at the Electric Works on Sheaf Street, is set to sign a five-year lease and take all of the first floor.

Dr. Sam Chapman, The Floow chief innovation officer and co-founder, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley

The deal will give the company room for 160 people.

It comes after the Sheffield office of giant processor company, ARM, announced it was moving from Rockingham Court to CityGate on St Mary’s Gate, near Waitrose, so it could take on more people.

And Sheffield tech star The Floow is set to take over an entire building near the Wicker after a ‘top to bottom’ revamp this summer. The 70-strong company needs 65 staff by Christmas.

Sky Betting and Gaming opened in Sheffield in 2015 and started recruiting rapidly.

The Floow team. Pic Marie Caley.

This is the third time the company has taken more space in the Electric Works.

Simon Ince, director of international technology, said: “We initially looked to Sheffield to help us meet our talent needs in terms of building a diverse and highly skilled workforce and this investment evidences the success of our growth plans.

“Our core reasons for staying with The Electric Works are the keen pricing, the proximity to rail, bus and parking is unbeatable and to continue to build on our existing investment in infrastructure.”

The Sheffield digital hub is home to teams that design and build the platforms and technology behind the company’s international products, such as Sky Bet Italia, and critical components of their UK products.

ARM, which was snapped up by a Japanese firm for £24billion last year, is moving its 100-strong Sheffield office to 20,000sq ft offices in the CityGate building.

It comes after another growing tech firm Zoo Digital moved to CityGate earlier this year.

​Rob Harrison, ARM engineering director, said it showed they were committed to Sheffield.

He added: “ARM has been established in Sheffield for a number of years and this latest move illustrates our continued commitment to the city.

“Sheffield is a great hub for graduate talent and we’ll continue to draw on that as we grow. The new office space will provide a premium work environment for the team here.”

“The move will take place in late summer,” he added.

ARM joins Sumo, Zoo, SDL Group and Twinkl who have all moved to bigger, smarter office space. Meanwhile, Telecoms company Sky – which is separate from Sky Bet – has signed a deal to stay in Ventana House for the next decade.