Sheffield takeaway plan wins council support despite neighbour's concerns

An old hairdressers on a busy road into Sheffield could soon be turned into a takeaway despite concerns from neighbours.

Nasir Khan was this week granted permission to change the use of the former Hair Crew building in Manchester Road, Stocksbridge.

Mr Khan wants to open a hot food takeaway, which would serve food between 5pm and 10.30pm Sunday to Friday, and 5pm to 11pm on Saturday.

Councillors voted in favour of the proposals despite receiving 52 letters of objection. Stocksbridge Town Council also opposed the plan.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, next door neighbour Andrew Tingle said he had concerns about his children’s safety.

He said he would hold the council responsible for any harm that came their way as a result of the new use.

But planning officers and councillors said they were happy with the proposal.