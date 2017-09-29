Sheffield public toilet could become mobile phone shop

Have your say

More details of a plan to convert an old public toilet have been revealed.

Usaama Akbar hopes to create a mobile phone accessory shop and an office in the disused building in Commonside.

The applicant’s original plans, submitted in July, have since been withdrawn and replaced by more detailed proposals.

According to the new plans the shop would be in the women’s toilet and the office in the men’s, under the stone archway.

Each would employ one person and would open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.