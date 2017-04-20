Sheffield passengers to pay more as bus firm announces price rises

More Sheffield bus fares will go up next month, operator First South Yorkshire has revealed.

The firm will put day ticket prices up 10p to £4 on May 7.

Monthly tickets will also go up, from £43 to £48, although weekly fares will be frozen at £13.

It is the latest increase to hit Sheffield passengers this year. Last month Stagecoach put the price of most of its single bus and tram tickets up by 10p or 20p.

First is still offering its ‘price promise guarantee’ in Sheffield, telling customers they will not find cheaper fares for equivalent journeys with other providers.

And the firm says its some of its prices have actually returned to pre-recession levels.

Head of commercial Allan Riggall said: “As with any business, when reviewing prices, we factor in the costs that we face as a business and although some customers will have to pay more than they did last week, we are proud we have managed to limit increases over a sustained period of 10 years.

“Travel by bus still offers great value for money, and we have focussed on keeping the changes to bus fares as affordable as possible. We are still operating our price promise across Sheffield and so in the event that customers find a cheaper fare available for the same journey, we will provide a refund, and bring our fare down.

“We’d also like to remind customers that our prices have not been over-inflated and if you compare our new day ticket price of £4 with other items that were available in 2007, such as a Freddo chocolate bar or other everyday items, bus fares really are bucking the trend when it comes to inflation.”

Meanwhile Stagecoach will change some of its South Yorkshire timetables this month in an attempt to improve punctuality.

The operator plans to alter a range of routes, primarily starting in Barnsley, from April 29.

Among the routes to be affected are the X19 from Barnsley to Doncaster, and the 265 from Barnsley to Ecclesfield.

Stagecoach Yorkshire managing director Matt Davies said: “We pride ourselves on providing dependable services for our customers - many of the alterations we are making are the result of feedback from our customers and staff on how we can continue to improve our services.”

For more information visit www.stagecoachbus.com or follow @stagecoachyrks on Twitter.