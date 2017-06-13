Sheffield named among Europe's top holiday destinations

Sheffield is becoming one of the best holiday destinations in Europe, according to a top travel publisher.

The city was this week revealed as the winner of the Luxury Travel Guide's emerging city destination of the year 2017 award for Europe.

Judges praised Sheffield's museums, galleries, theatres and great outdoors. They said the city was undergoing a 'quiet renaissance for luxury city breaks' and put Sheffield alongside Geneva and Lisbon in this year's list of top destinations.

Sheffield was also noted for its 'quirky cafes bursting with charm, independent shops housed in former steel factories, priceless collections in world-class museums and acres of rolling countryside'.

Judges said: “Sheffield delights and surprises in equal measure."

The city will receive its award at a ceremony in November.

Independent businesses such as Green and Benz in Division Street were a factor.

Wendy Ulyett is marketing manager at Marketing Sheffield, a council organisation that works to promote the city around the world.

She said: “We are extremely pleased that Sheffield was nominated and has gone on to be awarded emerging city destination of the year, recognising the increased appeal of the city.

“The judges have confirmed what we’ve known for a long time - that this city can confidently hold its own as one of the best cities in Europe.

"And there’s more to come, with a vibrant retail quarter and several global businesses such as Boeing and McLaren making it their home, and ensuring the city is a fantastic place to work, shop and visit.”

The city was praised for its 'quirky' cafes such as Tamper.

The award is the latest in a series of commendations for Sheffield this year.

In January Kelham Island came eight in TravelSupermarkets’ 'Hip Hangout' Index, highlighting the most up-and-coming neighbourhoods in the UK and Europe.

This was followed by a fantastic showcase in the Guardian in February when the newspaper published an 'Alt City Guide to Sheffield'. Another Guardian piece in March focused on The Outdoor City Weekender event.

Sheffield’s independent hospitality businesses have also been flying the flag for the city.

Outdoor activities impressed the judges.

Brocco on the Park was named City Hotel of the Year in the Good Hotel Guide in 2016, and went on to be included in The Times' 'coolest hotels' list.

Steam Yard in Division Street was also recognised by The Times in its feature on the country's best coffee houses. Nearby Tamper was among the Guardian's 50 best breakfasts in the UK, while The Sheffield Tap was number one in The Mirror’s top 10 railway station bars list.

