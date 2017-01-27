Sheffield magnetics firm attracts £1.26m government grant

A Sheffield magnetic gear company has secured a £1.26m government grant to cut vehicle emissions in the freight industry.

Magnomatics will fit its MAGSPLIT transmission device - a gear and motor - into two lorries as part of a year-long trial.

It is part of a £20m project to reduce pollution that will see vans go electric and lorries running as hybrids or on hydrogen dual-fuel.

The freight industry accounts for a third of the UK’s CO2 transport emmissions.

David Latimer, of Magnomatics, said: “This trial will verify the technology.”