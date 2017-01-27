Sheffield landmark welcomes new tenants after refurbishment

Manchester based developers and investors MCR are celebrating after securing a letting in the first week of 2017 following comprehensive refurbishment of St James House in Sheffield city centre.

Inform Surveying has moved in and Jonathan Poole of MCR said the well known building had been an excellent investment property for them. Tim Bottrill of letting agents, Fearnie Greaves, facilitated the deal. Director of Inform Surveying, Gavin Sampson said: “We are delighted with the new office. We looked around Sheffield for a while for a modern office to accommodate our expanding business.”