Sheffield flats plan approved despite parking concerns

Plans to create six new flats in Hillsborough have been approved, despite concerns fro neighbours over parking and overdevelopment.

Totley Grove Estates won permission from Sheffield Council to redevelop a site off Leader Road and Middlewood Road.

The developer wants to convert 129 Middlewood Road and demolishe numbers one to seven Leader Road to make way for the self-contained units.

Among the objectors was David South, of Leader Road, who said: “There is not room for anymore cars on this street which this will certainly attract.

“If you carry on with the development, you will have to do something about the parking on this street.”

But council officers were satisfied the development met planning policy and granted permission.