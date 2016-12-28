Sheffield firm’s fifth royal seal of approval

A Sheffield manufacturing firm has the royal seal of approval - after scooping a fifth Queen’s Award.

Gripple, which makes fastening systems for the construction industry, was given the award in the International Trade category.

Gripple employee Allan Young, who as international business development manager has promoted the manufacturer’s unique construction products in 23 countries over 16 years, was chosen by the company to accept officially the award.

Since 2011, Allan has been involved in securing business in the Middle East, South America and Asian countries for Gripple’s extensive range of construction products.

Andrew Coombe, the lord-lieutenant of South Yorkshire, presented the Queen’s citation to him in front of staff at their city base.

Ed Stubbs, Gripple’s managing director, said: “Allan was chosen by the company because his sales expertise has been instrumental in the company’s international success, making Gripple the world market leader in the supply of wire joining and tensioning devices.

“With people like him we will undoubtedly continue to work onwards and upwards.”

Gripple has won two Queen’s Awards both for innovation and international trade and one for sustainable development.

Since its last Queen’s Award in 2012 the company’s turnover has more than doubled.

Now with more than 550 staff - 250 of them based in Chicago, Strasbourg and New Delhi - the company has 3900 customers across 80 countries, accounting for 85 per cent of its £50 million turnover with more than 500 million Gripple fasteners used in construction, agricultural and civils markets since its launch in 1989.