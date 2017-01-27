Sheffield couple are just the business

A loving couple who still work together at the company where they first met have just celebrated their Pearl Wedding anniversary.

Dean Bradshaw met his wife Dawn in 1982 at Phillip’s Truck Services, which became Sherwood Truck and Van, when she joined as a switchboard operator. Love blossomed and the couple married in 1986.

When Dean Bradshaw joined Sheffield truck dealer Phillip’s Truck Services as an apprentice in 1979 he didn’t imagine that he would be promoted to general manager or still be working there nearly 40 years later.

Dawn said: “I still remember meeting Dean for the first time. He was in the workshop in his overalls and I thought he was really nice. He plucked up the courage to ask me out and that was it. We have three children and the company has always been very supportive.”