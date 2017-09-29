Sheffield councillors to vote on competing gas generator plans

Have your say

Councillors will consider two proposals to build a gas generator in a Sheffield suburb next week - with officers in favour of one but opposing the other.

Reliance Energy Ltd wants to use land off Orgreave Place in Handsworth for a power plant the could produce up to 20 MW of energy.

Council officers have recommended these plans for approval ahead of Tuesday’s planing committee meeting.

But they have urged councillors to refuse Shovel Ready Ltd’s proposal for a scheme of similar size just yards away on land off Orgreave Road.

Both developers say their generator would feed power into the local electricity network.

Residents have raised concerns about each plan, in particular citing air quality.

Officers say Shovel Ready’s development is of ‘poor design’ leaving ‘no alternative’ but to recommend refusal.

But they are happy Reliance Energy’s scheme satisfies planning policies.