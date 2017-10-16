Sheffield Council planning shake-up boosts city growth

Property investors are pouring hundreds of millions of pounds into Sheffield due to its soaring reputation and a city council which has been reorganised for growth.

National and international funds are behind an unprecedented raft of construction projects, mainly of apartments.

Meanwhile, a shake-up of city council departments has made the authority more business friendly, a round table sponsored by law firm Taylor&Emmet heard.

Rob Murfin, Sheffield Council’s chief planning officer, said they were more “joined up” and now “spoke with one voice” on planning applications.

Officers were involved in applications earlier so problems were sorted out before a scheme was judged by the planning committee.

From 2020, an annual government grant worth £200m-a-year will be axed and councils will be funded largely through business rates.

Mr Murfin said he was optimistic Sheffield’s income would be maintained because interest from inward investors, who could build schemes which pay rates, was so strong.

He added: “A lot of people are mentioning McLaren and Boeing, they have put Sheffield on the map. There are some really good quality schemes around.

“The reorganisation has come after a period of reflection. If we are serious about inward investment and economic growth we have to be more joined up across planning, transport and business support.

“Planning will always be seen as a problem. But I like to think we are problem solvers and not regulators.”

David Cross, managing director of Coda Architects, said he believed Sheffield Council was the most pro-active of any in the country.

Tan Khan, regional director at Monaghans construction cost managers, said one of his clients, an inward investor, had chosen Sheffield after discussions with Mr Murfin.

Mr Murfin added: “It feels like we are working better but it is only meaningful if people outside the city know it.”

Inward investments with planning permission, or which have started on site, include:

* 284-bed flats, former West Street Job Centre, Singapore funding. £40m GDV - completed market value.

* 90 apartments on Edward Street Highfield, Singapore funding. £12m GDV

* 350-bed Southern Grove student block in St Vincents, Abu Dhabi funding. £35m GDV

* 300-bed Unite block also in St Vincents, London funding. £40m GDV

* 526-bed flats and shops, Ecclesall Road, Manchester-based Nikal. £40m GDV.

The city council’s planning department used to have a reputation for being ‘anti-business’, it has been claimed.

No longer. Rob Murfin, chief planning officer, said: “My inbox is full of thanks. My goal is for everyone who uses planning to feel they have been heard. If something is refused it’s because it is truly unacceptable.”