Sheffield cottage could be demolished to make way for new home

An old cottage on the edge of Sheffield could be knocked down and replaced with a modern new home.

Robert Rusling has applied to redevelop Bennett Cottage in Mayfield Road to the west of the city.

How the new home could look.

According to the plans the house, which overlooks the Mayfield Valley, has been added to ‘extensively’ over time and ‘lacks cohesion’ inside.

The plan is to knock down the cottage and replace it with a much more modern house.

The new building would take up a similar amount of space and would be lower than the cottage, according to the planning application.

The garage and ‘amenity space’ would be on the lower level with the living areas on top.

An artist's impression.

The plans say the development would be a ‘four-bedroom energy-conscious house to enjoy the views yet sit discreetly within the enclosed northern edge of the site’.

The application says the home would be ‘worthy of its setting’ in Mayfield Valley, adding: “Whilst contemporary in nature, the new dwelling is a contextual response to the site, by utilising the expansive views and changes in level at the northern end of the site.”