Sheffield City Region devolution deal over as Barnsley and Doncaster pull out

Sheffield City Region’s £900m devolution plan is dead after Barnsley and Doncaster leaders pulled out to pursue a One Yorkshire deal.

Sir Steve Houghton and Mayor Ros Jones made the bombshell announcement at a crunch meeting of the Combined Authority.

Without their agreement the deal for £900m funding and local powers is finished. But a ‘metro mayor’ with ‘no functions’ will still be elected in May because it has been signed into legislation,

The pair are part of a 17-strong ‘Coalition of the Willing’ councils seeking a pan-Yorkshire deal.

But, following pressure from Government, two councils have already said they want to pursue a deal without them.

A bitterly disappointed Sheffield Council leader Julie Dore said it was the worst piece of political vandalism she had seen in 17 years in local government.

But after months of uncertainty she now wanted to move on.

“I have proved I can work with anyone in Government, even though I may disagree with them politically. We worked with George Osborne to agree this deal in 2015 and the Department for Communities and Local Government. And I’m on good terms with relevant ministers including business secretary Greg Clark.

“We have stuck to our word throughout this and shown that Sheffield is a place where you can do business. Sadly it seems Barnsley and Doncaster have burned their bridges.

“But we carry on and Sheffield will move forward with positivity and ambition.”

Sir Steve Houghton said the Sheffield City Region deal was “much smaller” than it started out - after Bassetlaw and Chesterfield pulled out - and he believed a pan-Yorkshire proposal offered better “financial advantages.”

Last week Secretary of State Savid offered talks on a Yorkshire deal for the first time, in a letter from. But he insisted no council from South Yorkshire could be part of it.

As a result, Harrogate and North Yorkshire councils signalled they should accept reality and go for it.

Despite this, Sir Steve said: “Our view in Barnsley is we should continue to work with the Coalition of the Willing.

“If that means we have to wait for the prize we will. I accept the Secretary of State is reluctant to do that - our challenge is to persuade him.”