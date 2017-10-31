Sheffield city centre streets 'safer and greener' thanks to multi-million pound university project

Students, academics and the general Sheffield public are enjoying the results of a major public space transformation project.

The University of Sheffield this week held an event to mark the completion of the long-running works around Leavygreave Road and Portobello.

The University of Sheffield holds a celebration event.

Working with the council, the university turned the roads into mixed routes designed to be safe for cyclists and pedestrians.

The project also involved the installation of a variety of seating and planting, giving students and anyone else passing through the area a pleasant space to sit and relax.

Safer and wider pedestrian and cyclist crossings have also been created in Western Bank and Upper Hanover Street, making it easier for people to get from one side of the busy roads to the other.

The work was done with the help of a £2.9 million contribution from Sheffield City Region Investment Fund.

Each bottle has a particular theme.

The university’s director of estates and facilities management and IT said: “This has been a complex project involving significant changes over many months and we’re grateful to everyone for their patience while the work has been under way.

“We are absolutely delighted with the results.

“Our ambition is to open up our campus to the rest of the city, to make everyone feel welcome and safe, and this project has enabled us to take a major step forward in achieving that ambition.

“We want to encourage the people of Sheffield to enjoy and use our campus, whether it’s to have lunch in one of our cafes, cycle through the campus area up to Weston Park, or just enjoy sitting and relaxing in one of the new greener, safer places that has been created through this development.”

The area is an extension of the ‘gold route’ through the city, that runs from the station to Barker’s Pool.

A key feature in Leavygreave Road area is the new Henderson’s Relish-themed artwork. A quiz has been launched encouraging people to suggest which event, person, creature or thing each bottle refers to.

The quiz will be available at university buildings and online for the next month.

The council’s cabinet member for environment and street scene Bryan Lodge said: “We’ve been very impressed with the improvements which better link the University to the city centre and also promote alternative uses of transport.

“We now have the city’s first purpose-built cycle crossing which points the way to better connectivity for cyclists and an impressive public realm scheme complete with distinctive artwork celebrating the very best of Sheffield.”