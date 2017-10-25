Sheffield butcher still open for business despite sale of building

Have your say

A popular Sheffield butcher's shop has reassured customers it is still open for business despite the sale of the building housing the shop.

F & C Willey, based in Cross Street, Woodhouse, operates from a property sold at auction for £234,000 last week.

The building was marketed by auction house Mark Jenkinson and Son as a 'substantial high yielding investment property' and also contains a licensed house of multiple occupancy, a separate four-person bedsit and additional store areas.

The sale includes the lease of the butcher's shop, which is staying open. But the news of the deal has caused confusion among some of its loyal customers.

Stephen and Diane Evison, who run the shop, contacted The Star to reassure people ahead of the busy festive period.

"We are still open for business," they said.

"Christmas orders are being taken - please support your local butcher's shop."

To put in your Christmas order call F&C Willey on 0114 269 3137.