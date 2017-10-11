Sheffield Business Awards: THE SHORTLIST

Have your say

Congratulations to the chosen few!

Today we publish the Sheffield Business Awards shortlist - as the contest goes up a gear.

Look North legend Harry Gration returns as host.

The judges have come up with a select list of firms in with a chance of glory in December.

The ceremony is on Thursday, December 7, in the International Hall at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

Now in its 16th year, the contest is organised by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce. The Star is media partner.

Elevation Recruitment Group returns as headline sponsor for the eighth consecutive year.

Greg Parkinson, founder and chief executive, said: “Let me be the first to congratulate all of the shortlisted nominees on their achievement.

“Once again, the standard of entries reflects the innovation, ambition and talent within the Sheffield City Region and to have made the shortlist is, in its own right, a recognition of excellence.”

Record entries are set to be followed by record ticket sales - so don’t miss out.

Sheffield Business Awards attracted 150 applications this year, 21 more than the year previous. And while 750 attended the ceremony last year, more than 400 have signed up already.

The event includes a drinks reception, three-course meal and entertainment. BBC Look North legend Harry Gration returns as host this year.

With sponsors, patrons, premium partners and tickets already sold, current bookings have just exceeded 400.

Tables of 10 – £810+VAT, tables of 12 – £940+VAT, individual tickets – £84+VAT.

THE SHORTLIST

Best Contribution to Sheffield Visitor Experience, sponsored by Meadowhall

Sheffield Doc/Fest

Van Dyk Country Hotel Ltd

The Great Escape Game

The Children’s Hospital Charity

Excellence in International Trade Award

Mccalls Special Products Limited t/a Macalloy

Tufcot

Anchor Magnets

Pricecheck

Thermotex Engineering Ltd

Excellence in Professional Services Award, sponsored by Together

Professional Energy

Purchasing Ltd

Monaghans

Assured Fire & Security Ltd

FCS Associates Ltd

Benchmark Recruit Ltd

Bhayani Law Ltd t/a Bhayani HR & Employment Law

Banner Jones Solicitors

High Growth Business of the Year Award, sponsored by SIV

Polyseam Ltd.

Millgate

Pricecheck

Thermotex Engineering Ltd

Airmaster Air Conditioning

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The Grey Matter Marketing and Communications Award

Evoluted

Benchmark Recruit Ltd

Forde Recruitment

Jump Inc.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The Vine Hotels Special Recognition Award

The Cathedral Archer Project - Just Works

Mike Fearne - The Great Sheffield Art Show

Kim Streets - Museums Sheffield

The Cutler’s Company

The Children’s Hospital Charity

The work-wise Foundation

The Evoluted Excellence in Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility Award

Diveworld Limited

BIDBI

Russell Richardson & Sons Ltd

Quality Context

The Lupton Fawcett Innovation Award

Iceotope

SCX Ltd

SleepCogni

REACH Homes CIC

The Sheffield Business School SME of the Year

Hive IT Ltd

BetterYou Ltd

Sheffield Credit Union

The SEO Works Limited

Doordeals Limited

The Sheffield College Employer of the Year

HLM

Distinction Doors Limited

Gripple Ltd

Wake Smith Solicitors

The Shorts Chartered Accountants Business Person of the Year

Ash Young - Evoluted

Marc Wildes - P Wildes Group

Marie Cooper - Cooper Brown Enterprises

Richard Mills - SleepCogni

Lisa Pogson - Airmaster Air Conditioning Ltd

The Simm Engineering Group Large Business of the Year

SCX Ltd

Vine Hotels

Guardian Electrical Compliance Ltd

The Wake Smith Excellence in Manufacturing Award

Eclipse Magnetics

Jenx Ltd

BG Engineering

Fernite of Sheffield Ltd

PCT Ltd

Tufcot Engineering Ltd

Thermotex Engineering Ltd

The Sheffield Universities Enterprise Award

Bright Box Makerspace

Yang For Young Limited

Living Service Ltd

Mak Tok

Bullion

Klear Commercial Services Ltd

The City Taxis Outstanding Business of the Year

All shortlisted businesses.

Other sponsors:

Drinks reception - Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Website sponsor - Rare

Media partner - The Star

2017 Judges

Lloyd Snellgrove - director at the Research and Innovation Office, Sheffield Hallam University

Ian Proctor - head of external relations, The University of Sheffield Management School

Jillian Thomas - managing director, Future Life Wealth Management

Alan Lyons - business development manager, The Grey Matter Group

Anne Wilson - managing director, Numill Tooling Solutions

Anne Wilson said: “The number and calibre of the entries for this year’s awards have left the judges with an enormously difficult decision in all categories.

“The diversity of business and quality of those represented is indeed a celebration for the city region.”

