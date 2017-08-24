SHEFFIELD BUSINESS AWARDS: Large firms and marketing companies urged to apply.

Bosses of large firms and marketing and communication companies are being urged to apply for Sheffield Business Awards.

Organisers at Sheffield Chamber say entries are going well, but are encouraging applications in these two categories.

There are 15 in total, including Outstanding Business of the Year into which all shortlisted companies are automatically entered.

The closing date for entries is Monday, September 4. Apply now: on the awards website here

They are free to enter and open to any business with an ‘S’ postcode.

The ceremony is on Thursday December 7, in the International Hall at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

Sheffield Business Awards

The ‘Large Business of the Year Award’ is open to any company with more than 100 full time equivalent staff that can show consistent growth.

The judges will look at what differentiates it from competitors, and managerial and financial performance.

How the business ensures high service standards and delivers exceptional customer care to drive new and repeat business will also be considered, as will evidence of the wider contribution that they have made to Sheffield’s economy and communities.

The ‘Marketing and Communications Award’ recognises innovative campaigns which have significantly contributed to success and financial performance.

The judges will look at evidence of how brand awareness has increased, mechanisms to convert activities into commercial sales and how communications have contributed to business success and growth. That includes financial performance, the range of technology used in day-to-day business and the use of information and communication technologies to improve customer service and engagement.

Apply now: on the awards website here

THE SPONSORS

Headline Sponsor - Elevation Recruitment Group

Lee Bhandal, left, and Greg Parkinson of Elevation Recruitment Group

Drinks Reception Sponsor: Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Awards and sponsors

* The Vine Hotels Special Recognition Award

* The Wake Smith Excellence in Manufacturing Award

* The Shorts Chartered Accountants Business Person of the Year

* The Sheffield College Employer of the Year

* The Lupton Fawcett Innovation Award

* The Sheffield Business School SME of the Year

* Best Contribution to Sheffield Visitor Experience, sponsored by Meadowhall

* High Growth Business of the Year, sponsored by SIV

* Excellence in International Trade

* Excellence in Professional Services sponsored by Together

* The Evoluted Excellence in Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility

* Marketing and Communications Award

* The Simm Engineering Group Large Business of the Year

* The Sheffield Universities Enterprise Award - Sheffield Hallam University and The University of Sheffield

* The City Taxis Outstanding Business of the Year

Enter on the awards website here.

WINNERS’ TESTIMONY

Credibility, new business, top notch PR, a higher profile, a pat on the back for staff - the benefits of a business awards win are many.

Here is the view of three victors from last year.

“Winning the Business in the Community Award helped give us extra credibility in the local community among individuals and businesses alike – it has helped us to be regarded as a serious contributor and added value to our offer of ‘fair and ethical, financial services for all’. More people are now taking advantage of our safe savings and affordable loans,” according to Daniel Musson, senior officer at Sheffield Credit Union.

Bhayani HR & Employment Law won excellence in professional services.

Boss Jay Bhayani said: “Winning was a fantastic achievement for us. The recognition helped with our firm’s credibility and we have picked up new clients as a result. It was also a boost for our team, endorsing the hard work and dedication we put in to getting the best results for our clients.”

Developer Jerry Cheung is the man behind the £65million New Era ‘Chinatown’ development in Sheffield.

He said: “I feel very honoured to have received the special recognition award last year. It is the first business award we have received so it holds a lot of meaning to me.

“New Era is quite a new company on the Sheffield business scene, so it’s great to find out how much people appreciate what we’re doing here.

“The award has definitely given us a morale boost because this is the business community welcoming us and saying a big ‘yes’ to the Chinatown project.”

Enter on the awards website here.

THE JUDGES

Sheffield Chamber operations team along with the 2016 judges have this year reviewed the titles and detail of each award category to ensure they continue to remain fit for purpose and represent businesses of all sizes and sectors.

This year’s judges are Lloyd Snellgrove, director at the Research and Innovation Office Sheffield Hallam University, Ian Proctor, head of external relations The University of Sheffield Management School, Jillian Thomas, managing director Future Life Wealth Management, Alan Lyons, business development manager The Grey Matter Group and Anne Wilson, managing director Numill Tooling Solutions.

Jillian Thomas said: “Nearly eight years ago, I entered the New Business Award. I didn’t think I stood a chance to be shortlisted. The win was the making of my business, a platform that we have progressed from and never looked back. This could be you – please, make sure it is you.”

Lloyd Snellgrove said: “There has probably never been a time when the annual business awards have been so important. With uncertainty gripping the economic and political scene the awards help identify rising stars of business, ambitious and inspiring companies and individuals providing the leadership and direction to ensure we become a greater city and nation. “

Anne Wilson said: “Spreading the word far and wide about what great businesses and talent we have in our region is vitally important. And we’re not always that good at it. Business awards are a ‘shop window’ for firms to showcase themselves and gain great publicity. Be proud, shout loud!”

Enter on the awards website here.

Follow me on Twitter and LinkedIn