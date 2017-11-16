Sheffield Business Awards - just 100 tickets left

Have your say

Like hot cakes.

That’s how the tickets are selling for the Sheffield Business Awards.

Some 850 people will be at the ceremony - so far - and there are just 100 tickets left on sale.

With a sell-out in prospect, organisers at Sheffield Chamber are urging those who want to attend to snap one up now.

The event on Thursday, December 7, in the International Hall at Ponds Forge, Sheffield, is on track to be the biggest and best attended in a decade.

Look North legend Harry Gration returns as host for the third time. He will announce the winners of 15 awards - 14 categories and the Outstanding Business of the Year, which is selected from all those shortlisted.

Comedian Jo Caulfield will provide the entertainment. She has worked on some big shows, and with some of the biggest names, in British comedy including Mock The Week, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.

Now in its 16th year, The Star is media partner.

Elevation Recruitment Group returns as headline sponsor for the eighth consecutive year.

Greg Parkinson, founder and chief executive, said: “These awards are an opportunity to showcase and celebrate how Sheffield continues to forge successful businesses that go on to represent this city on a regional, national and international stage.

“It is also a time for the business community to come together, not only to celebrate the accomplishments of those shortlisted and the deserving winners of each category, but also to mark the fact that we all continue to play a vital role in the success of our region and that its future achievements will be built on the foundations we lay today.

THE SHORTLIST

Best Contribution to Sheffield Visitor Experience, sponsored by Meadowhall

Sheffield Doc/Fest

Van Dyk Country Hotel Ltd

The Great Escape Game

The Children’s Hospital Charity

Excellence in International Trade Award

Mccalls Special Products Limited t/a Macalloy

Tufcot

Anchor Magnets

Pricecheck

Thermotex Engineering Ltd

Excellence in Professional Services Award, sponsored by Together

Professional Energy

Purchasing Ltd

Monaghans

Assured Fire & Security Ltd

FCS Associates Ltd

Benchmark Recruit Ltd

Bhayani Law Ltd t/a Bhayani HR & Employment Law

Banner Jones Solicitors

High Growth Business of the Year Award, sponsored by SIV

Polyseam Ltd.

Millgate

Pricecheck

Thermotex Engineering Ltd

Airmaster Air Conditioning

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The Grey Matter Marketing and Communications Award

Evoluted

Benchmark Recruit Ltd

Forde Recruitment

Jump Inc.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The Vine Hotels Special Recognition Award

The Cathedral Archer Project - Just Works

Mike Fearne - The Great Sheffield Art Show

Kim Streets - Museums Sheffield

The Cutler’s Company

The Children’s Hospital Charity

The work-wise Foundation

The Evoluted Excellence in Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility Award

Diveworld Limited

BIDBI

Russell Richardson & Sons Ltd

Quality Context

The Lupton Fawcett Innovation Award

Iceotope

SCX Ltd

SleepCogni

REACH Homes CIC

The Sheffield Business School SME of the Year

Hive IT Ltd

BetterYou Ltd

Sheffield Credit Union

The SEO Works Limited

Doordeals Limited

The Sheffield College Employer of the Year

HLM

Distinction Doors Limited

Gripple Ltd

Wake Smith Solicitors

The Shorts Chartered Accountants Business Person of the Year

Ash Young - Evoluted

Marc Wildes - P Wildes Group

Marie Cooper - Cooper Brown Enterprises

Richard Mills - SleepCogni

Lisa Pogson - Airmaster Air Conditioning Ltd

The Simm Engineering Group Large Business of the Year

SCX Ltd

Vine Hotels

Guardian Electrical Compliance Ltd

The Wake Smith Excellence in Manufacturing Award

Eclipse Magnetics

Jenx Ltd

BG Engineering

Fernite of Sheffield Ltd

PCT Ltd

Tufcot Engineering Ltd

Thermotex Engineering Ltd

The Sheffield Universities Enterprise Award

Bright Box Makerspace

Yang For Young Limited

Living Services Ltd/Homely Apartments

Mak Tok

Bullion

Klear Commercial Services Ltd

The City Taxis Outstanding Business of the Year selected from all shorlisted firms

Other sponsors:

Drinks reception - Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Website sponsor - Rare

Media partner - The Star

2017 Judges

Lloyd Snellgrove - director at the Research and Innovation Office, Sheffield Hallam University

Ian Proctor - head of external relations, The University of Sheffield Management School

Jillian Thomas - managing director, Future Life Wealth Management

Alan Lyons - business development manager, The Grey Matter Group

Anne Wilson - managing director, Numill Tooling Solutions

Anne Wilson said: “The number and calibre of the entries for this year’s awards have left the judges with an enormously difficult decision in all categories.

“The diversity of business and quality of those represented is indeed a celebration for the city region.”

