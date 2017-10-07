Sheffield art group reveals £500,000 studio refurbishment plan

A Sheffield-based arts organisation has submitted plans to refurbish its home.

Yorkshire Artspace wants to repair and improve Exchange Place Studios in Brown Street.

The building is at maximum capacity of 80 artists but is in need of a facelift to make Exchange Street fully fit for purpose. The group won a £500,000 grant from the Arts Council for the work, and has now revealed what it plans to do.

The proposals include a new roof with replacement roof lights, new windows, render to cover brick infill panels on the ground floor and the installation of an operating panel for the roller shutter.

Sheffield Council has already granted a 100-year lease to enable the work to take place.

Earlier this year Kate Dore, who runs Yorkshire Artspace, said: “The artists are very much at home. It’s nice to know their future is secure in that building.”