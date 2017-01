Rail passengers commuting from Sheffield’s Meadowhall train station have to pay over £500 more for their season ticket than at the start of the decade.

As increased rail fares came in to force across the country today analysis of ticket costs showed the rising price of travelling to work.

A season ticket for Sheffield Meadowhall to Leeds is up from £1,940 to £2,452.

Lianna Etkind, of the Campaign for Better Transport, said the fare increase was another kick in the teeth” for commuters.