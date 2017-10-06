Rotherham clothing brand Doll&Bone launch charity clothing line inspired by Connor, age 7

A couple who started their own clothing range with just£40 are selling T-Shirts to raise hospital funds - at the request of their young son.

William James Martin, aged 28, and Lauren Natalie Martin, 24, of Rotherham, launched their brand Doll&Bone two years ago. This year, they have launched a charity clothing line inspired by William's son Connor, who needed treatment at Birmingham Children's Hospital. Connor is pictured.

At first, the pair sold hand-crafted jewellery, but the business quickly grew and now includes T-shirts, hoodies, bags and mugs.

They have just launched their first charity line of clothing, inspired by William’s son Connor, aged seven.

William said: “At the age of one he went through a traumatic experience, he eas rushed to hospital with meningitis. He was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and put in an induced coma for five days, and kept in hospital for a further couple of weeks. Needless to say, without their intervention, Connor would not be here today.

“Recently, Connor said he wanted to give something back to them to say thank you, and had thought up some creative and original ideas for clothing.”

To make Connor’s ideas a reality, William spoke to his friends in graphic design, photography, marketing and modelling - and soon had many people involved and offering their services for a discounted price.

Proud dad William added: “Connor has always been artistic. I have always drawn and played guitar, and Connor always wants to join in and be creative.

“He has a drum kit at home and a board in his room dedicated to his artwork.

“He wanted to do clothing as he has seen my drawings and work on our Doll&Bone products. I was incredibly happy and proud when Connor asked if we could do this.

“He loves doing stuff for charity, but I was taken back by the thought he had put into it and the effort he has put in.

“Connor put forward all of the ideas for the designs. He didn’t feel comfortable enough to draw them himself, but thought his ideas were really cool and wanted to see what people would make of them and how they would turn out. We have managed to put nine designs together in total.”

The T-Shirts are currently made in Doncaster by company a company called PrintPit as the couple like to support other local businesses were possible, but they hope to make them at home in future.

The charity clothing will be available for at least the next one to two months.

As Connor requested, one hundred per cent of all the profit from the clothing sales will go directly to Birmingham Children’s Hospital so they can continue to save children’s lives.

William said: “We hope to raise as much as possible.”

To see the full range of clothing available from independent fashion brand Doll&Bone, including Connor’s charity line, visit the official website at www.dollandbone.com site.

To contact William and Lauren or to ask about being featured on their social media, e-mail info@dollandbone.com.