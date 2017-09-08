Rethink on student flat tower in Sheffield city centre

New plans for a major city centre student flat development have been revealed.

McAleer and Rushe already have planning permission to build a 23-storey tower with 344 bedrooms on Furnival Square roundabout, next to the Jury’s Inn hotel.

But the developer has this week submitted a revised plan, taking the building down two storeys to 21, but increasing the number of bedrooms to 455, partly by getting rid of office space on the ground floor.

The developer said it had questions on the viability of the office part of the proposal.