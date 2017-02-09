Relief for steelworkers as £100m sale of Stocksbridge and Rotherham plants finally agreed

Steelworkers can start to look forward to a ‘degree of stability’ after the sale of two South Yorkshire plants was agreed.

Tata Steel today confirmed the long-awaited deal to sell its speciality business to Liberty House Group for £100 million.

Liberty House executive chairman Sanjeev Gupta said he was confident the ‘world class’ business would ‘flourish’.

The 1,700 staff based at Tata’s Stocksbridge and Rotherham plants have been working under a cloud of uncertainty since the international firm announced plans to sell its UK business in March.

But yesterday’s news was greeted positively by many of those who have campaigned to save South Yorkshire jobs.

Wentworth and Dearne MP John Healey said it was a ‘big step in securing steel-making in South Yorkshire for the long-term’.

Tata Steel in Stocksbridge.

“Liberty House have pledged the investment, jobs and marketing that can continue speciality steel’s success,” he said.

“2016 was an awful year of job cuts and uncertainty in Tata but the sale agreement means steelworkers and their families can start to see light at the end of the tunnel during 2017.”

Sheffield Chamber of Commerce executive director Richard Wright urged Liberty House to take a ‘long term approach’.

He added: “The speciality steel division is slightly above a foundation industry but so many supply chains originate from it meaning it has great strategic importance to the whole of the UK.

Stocksbridge has relied on steel for decades.

“The industrial strategy released by the Government two weeks ago at last started to recognise this and that bodes a good future for the industry.”

Unions have been among the most vocal supporters of South Yorkshire’s steelworkers.

Unite national officer Tony Brady said: “This is a welcome step which will begin to provide a degree of stability for our members in the speciality steel business.

“The workforce makes some of the most advanced steel in the world and has worked hard to secure the business’s future.”

And the news was greeted with relief in the Stocksbridge community, which has relied on the steel industry for decades.

The Rev James Grayson, minister at Stocksbridge Christian Centre, said: “If this is the deal that we thought it would be, clearly it’s good news if it means that the plant will stay open.”

