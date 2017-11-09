Region on runway for Heathrow work

Eight sites in the region - including three in Doncaster - are in the running to become a construction and manufacturing hub for Heathrow Airport to support its new runway.

It is creating four centres around the country which will help its expansion plans if the controversial project is approved.

In Sheffield City Region, the shortlisted sites are: 31 East in Rotherham, Ashroyd Business Park in Barnsley, Enterprise 36 in Barnsley, the former Maltby Colliery in Rotherham, iPort, J5M18Unity and Doncaster Sheffield Airport in Doncaster and Laing O’Rourke in Bassetlaw.

This is more sites than any other Local Enterprise Partnership area of the UK.

Sir Nigel Knowles, chairman of Sheffield City Region LEP, said: “The fact that we have more sites longlisted than any other LEP area in the UK is testament to the excellence we have here in logistics and our reputation for being the home of UK advanced engineering, manufacturing and construction, with an enviable network of local companies built on a rich legacy of innovation.

“Our vision is focused on rebalancing the economy.”

Caroline Flint MP for Don Valley, said: “The news that Doncaster has three sites as potential logistics hubs for the construction of the new runway at Heathrow is a huge vote of confidence in Doncaster.”

The news comes as the UK’s biggest airport also confirmed that a ‘meet the buyer’ business summit will take place in Doncaster on October 11.

Peter Bernscher, British Steel chief executive, said: “Heathrow’s expansion provides many exciting opportunities for British Steel and we’re keen to help the Yorkshire and Humber region play its part.

“We’re delighted to have been placed on the longlist and look forward to working with Heathrow as the project develops.”

Lord Deighton, Heathrow’s Chairman, said: “Heathrow’s third runway will rely on talent from all over Britain helping to create a national asset for generations to come. The third runway is not a London centric project – it is one we are opening up to the whole of the UK.”