Refurbished trains take to the tracks on Sheffield to Manchester services amid £32 million upgrade

Rail passengers travelling between Sheffield and Manchester are getting their first chance to board refurbished trains that are undergoing a £32 million makeover.

Operator TransPennine Express's full fleet of Class 185 units are being given a phased overhaul, and the first set of revamped carriages are being used on the service between Cleethorpes and Manchester Airport, which stops at Doncaster and Sheffield.

The firm has promised that eventually all passengers on the route will travel in refurbished surroundings - and the work ties in with a bigger investment in new trains that should offer more capacity on the busy line. Seats can be scarce on services to and from Manchester at peak times.

Brand new seats are being installed throughout each carriage - including leather upholstery in first class - along with electricity plugs and USB sockets at every pair of seats, larger tables to allow more space for travellers' laptops and devices, refitted toilets and LED lighting.

The full upgrade programme, comprising 51 trains, will be completed next year. Afterwards more on-board improvements are planned, including free wi-fi internet and an entertainment system.

TransPennine Express has a four-year plan to spend more than £500 million on its routes across Northern Britain. This incorporates the launch of 220 new carriages, which will be available for use to bolster the number of seats on the Sheffield to Manchester line.

The operator is working with manufacturing company Siemens and train owner Eversholt Rail on the refurbishment. Standard seat fabrics are being made by Camira Fabrics, based near Huddersfield, and the curtains in first class will be sourced from A.W. Hainsworth in Pudsey.

Paul Staples, fleet director, said the work was 'just the start'.

"Over the next three years we will introduce 44 brand new trains, giving our customers more carriages, more seats, better reliability and more comfortable, enjoyable, productive journeys with us in the North."