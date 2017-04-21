Queen honours law firm

A small Sheffield law firm has won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise after overseas sales grew 40 per cent a year.

Tapestry Compliance is one of just nine businesses in Yorkshire and the Humber - and the only one in South Yorkshire - to win the most prestigious business award in the country.

They are announced every year on the Queen’s birthday, Her Majesty is 91 today.

Tapestry, based at 3 Sellers Wheel, 151 Arundel Street in the city centre, advises multi-national companies on employee share schemes and incentives.

Clients include eBay, Rolls Royce, Goldman Sachs, TripAdvisor, HSBC and Discovery Channel.

The firm was founded by Janet Cooper and Bob Grayson in 2011 and now employs 27, some 75 per cent of the workforce are women.

In the last three years, international sales have risen more than 40 per cent a year and are now more than 40 per cent of sales.

Janet said: “We are absolutely delighted to have achieved this level of success.

“Having that national recognition is exceptional, particularly for a law firm and one not based in London.

“What we do is very niche and highly complex but we are regarded alongside big city law firms in expertise and out perform many others.”

Established in 1965, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise celebrate the UK’s small and medium sized businesses.

Winners are visited by a Royal representative and presented with a trophy.

They are also invited to a reception at Buckingham Palace in July and can use the logo for five years.

Business secretary Greg Clark said: “The awards highlight everything that’s great about UK business today.

“We have some of the best entrepreneurs and innovative minds in the world who are at the heart of small start-ups.

“I’m extremely proud to see such a wealth of businesses across Yorkshire & The Humber being recognised today.”