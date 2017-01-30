Property companies plan to deliver £50m mixed use scheme for South Yorkshire

Property companies Dransfield Properties and Harworth Group have announced a joint venture agreement to deliver a £50m retail, office and leisure scheme at Waverley, near Rotherham, which is home to Yorkshire’s largest brownfield mixed-use redevelopment.

The planned new 12-acre development is a key part of the regeneration of the 740 acre Waverley site.

A spokesman said that the planned development is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the region and will deliver a 24,500 sq. ft. food store, high quality office space, a medical centre, a transport hub, a new hotel and 70,000 sq. ft. of further retail space.

There will also be a gym, restaurants and coffee shops, and 470 car parking spaces, the spokesman said.

The statement added: “The development will formally link the internationally renowned Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) and the residential area through a masterplanned retail and leisure development, incorporating much-needed community facilities, shops, restaurants and cafes will be set around a central car park area with a good mix of independent and national names.

“There will be high quality office space created above the retail units as well as attractive walkways, landscaped piazza areas with water features and a ‘town square’ where regular farmers’ markets can be held.”

A planning application is scheduled to be submitted in the Spring and will include a transport hub for Rotherham to improve connectivity to the region, as well as a hotel and a new medical centre to serve the business and residential area.

This is the latest phase of Waverley’s development. The scheme already has 600 homes and the AMP, which includes firms such as Rolls-Royce and Boeing. The next 15 years will see up to 3,400 further homes built, in addition to a further 1m sq. ft of manufacturing space to grow the AMP, the statment said.

The joint statement said: “It also marks a further high-profile development for Dransfield Properties, which has just opened the company’s flagship Fox Valley development in north Sheffield on a former steelworks site. It has also won a number of awards for similar developments elsewhere, including a BCSC Gold Award for its Marshall’s Yard scheme in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire.

Mark Dransfield, the managing director of Dransfield Properties, said: “This is a really exciting project to be involved with. We are delighted to work alongside Harworth, bringing our team’s experience and knowledge of delivering retail developments to this new community.

“Waverley is an exciting development which has great potential for creating a high-quality retail and leisure environment, designed to support the growing community and the wider region. We look forward to being a part of this project.”

Owen Michaelson, chief executive of Harworth Group, said “We are delighted to partner with Dransfield for this significant development on our flagship site, given their track record across the UK and their absolute focus on quality.

“We expect the local centre to become central to the Waverley community, as it co-joins the AMP and the residential area, offering a range of essential facilities and bringing hundreds of job opportunities to the region.”