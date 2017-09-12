Pret a Manger reveals when first Sheffield city centre shop will open at Coles Corner

The first branch of an upmarket sandwich chain in Sheffield city centre is set to open in early November.

Last month it emerged that Pret a Manger is taking over the unit at 2 Fargate - the old Coles Corner - and the firm has now officially confirmed the shop's expected opening date.

Pret a Manger already has a shop at Meadowhall - replacing one that opened and closed there in the early 2000s - but Sheffield city centre has missed out until now

The company has already asked the council for permission to make internal alterations and fit out the store, formerly a branch of the HSBC bank.

A branded hoarding is anticipated to be unveiled around the site today or tomorrow.

Pret a Manger is a fixture in other UK cities - Leeds and Manchester have five branches each - but Sheffield city centre has missed out until now. Last year the firm opened a shop in Meadowhall that created 20 jobs, marking the chain's return to the shopping mall, where it briefly had a presence in the early 2000s.

Bosses are looking for charity partners to donate the Fargate outlet's unsold food to at the end of each day, as part of a national scheme to tackle homelessness. The Meadowhall shop donates to Roundabout, which supports young people who find themselves living on the streets.

Juanita Cracchiolo, Pret Foundation Trust manager, said: “We’re currently looking for local charities to support through food donations each night, and would love to be contacted by any organisations who feel they could benefit from collecting fresh, unsold food from our new Fargate shop in the evenings once we open in November.

"It makes us proud to know that the food we hand-make in our shops each day is not only enjoyed by customers, but is also donated to very worthwhile places once our shops close for the evening.”

Former restaurateur Neale Gibson, Labour councillor for Walkley and the council's food champion, previously applauded the firm's move to the middle of Sheffield as 'a sign the city is being taken seriously', reflecting a heightened level of confidence as regeneration projects gather pace.

Pret a Manger - which means 'ready to eat' - sells sandwiches, baguettes, soups, wraps and salads, as well as breakfasts, sushi and hot drinks. The chain, founded in 1986 in London, has 486 outlets worldwide, and is now more commonly known as simply ‘Pret’.

Historically Coles Corner, at the junction with Church Street, gained its name as it marked the spot of the Cole Brothers department store, which moved to Barker’s Pool in 1963 and later became John Lewis. The corner was a popular meeting spot, is commemorated with a plaque and inspired the title of an album by Sheffield singer-songwriter Richard Hawley.

Anyone interested in applying for a job at the Fargate shop should visit www.pret.co.uk/pret-team-members to find out about potential roles. Charities should email juanita.cracchiolo@pret.com for details of the food scheme.