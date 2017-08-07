Pret a Manger heading to Coles Corner in Sheffield city centre

The upmarket sandwich chain Pret a Manger is opening its first shop in Sheffield city centre - at Coles Corner.

The firm has asked the city council for permission to make internal alterations and fit out the unit at 2 Fargate, formerly a branch of the HSBC bank.

Historically the site, at the corner of Church Street, was known as Coles Corner as it marked the spot of the old Cole Brothers department store, which moved to Barker's Pool in 1963 and later became John Lewis. The corner was a popular meeting spot, is commemorated with a plaque and inspired the name of an album by Sheffield singer-songwriter Richard Hawley.

Pret a Manger - which means 'ready to eat' - sells sandwiches, baguettes, soups, wraps and salads, as well as breakfast items, sushi and hot drinks. The chain has 486 outlets worldwide, and is now more commonly known as simply 'Pret'.

College friends Julian Metcalfe and Sinclair Beecham founded the company in its present form in 1986 on Victoria Street in London. Today Pret sells 1.4 million coffees daily, and has diversified by launching vegetarian-only outlets. It also gives unsold food to local homeless charities.

An opening date for the Fargate shop has not yet been announced. The firm opened a branch in Meadowhall last year that created 20 jobs.