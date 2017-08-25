Potential for 'real interest' in property sale despite quiet summer for Sheffield auctioneer

A quiet summer does not reflect a positive year for Sheffield’s property market so far, according to a city auction house.

Seven of the 28 lots on offer at Mark Jenkinson and Son’s July 11 sale went unsold.

Roney's butcher shop in Sharrow Vale Road sold for 340,000.

But the auction still raised £2.6 million, taking the firm’s sales total for the year so far to £14.4 million. And according to partner and auctioneer Adrian Little, there has been plenty of interest in the remaining lots.

“At times it was tough going and we did sell quite a few afterwards,” he said.

“We are expecting we will get a few others away still.

“The previous four auctions were all very busy and I think there is a strong level of interest for September.”

The former Co-operative bank in West Street.

Among the top sales in July were the Roney’s butcher shop on the corner of Sharrow Vale Road and Hickmott Road, which went for £340,000 – ‘a good location’ according to Mr Little – and a bungalow in Redmires Road that fetched £325,000 from a guide price of £250,000.

Still to go is the old Co-operative bank in West Street, which has planning permission attached for demolition and replacement with an eight-story tower with 32 flats. The site has a guide price of £750,000.

“We have had numerous offers from really all over the country, and international bidders, which is very interesting,” said Mr Little.

“We are hopeful that we will get it under contract. It’s quite hard work when people don’t necessarily want to do it under auction terms.”

The Showroom in Manchester Road, Deepcar.

Another lot that has not yet been sold is the former furniture shop known as The Showroom in Manchester Road, Deepcar. The guide price is £150,000.

Mr Little said: “There is lots of interest and we will be there this week showing people round.”

The firm’s next auction is at Bramall Lane stadium’s Platinum Suite on September 5.

There are plenty of homes and small business premises up for sale, along with a few larger sites, including two plots of open space in Halfway, off Oxclose Park Road and Rotherham Road, and off Station Road and James Walton Court. These are both next to relatively new housing developments, and do not yet have planning permission.

“They are bits left by the developer,” said Mr Little, who predicted they would become extensions to gardens.

“They are just selling to clear the decks.”

Looking ahead, he added: “I’m confident that we will get things done and will end up getting a good deal for these lots.

“We were hopeful we would have got them away by now.

“I think it’s just the fact the people have been rather cautious.

“I feel the way the October auction is building we could get some lots of real interest.”