Polypipe well placed to meet targets

MANUFACTURING firm Polypipe said it was delivering strong organic growth and is well placed to meet management expectations.

The Doncaster-based company, which is a manufacturer of plastic piping and ventilation systems for the residential, commercial, civils and infrastructure sectors, has issued an update on trading for the 10 months ended October 31 2017. The company said that strong organic growth in its UK residential systems and mainland Europe segments, both helped by relatively buoyant new house building activity, has driven continued growth ahead of the market.

Martin Payne, the chief executive, commented: “While the UK new housebuild market continues to perform well, helped by increasing demand for our water management and attenuation products, commercial, infrastructure and RMI markets remain challenging.

“Against this backdrop, the group continues to deliver strong organic growth ahead of the overall UK construction market, demonstrating the resilience of its balanced exposure to the different sectors within that market, and the continued success of its strategic growth ‘pillars’ of legacy material substitution and legislative tailwinds in water management and carbon efficiency. While we remain vigilant in the face of continued political and economic uncertainty, we believe the group is well placed to achieve management expectations for the full year.”