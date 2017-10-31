Plans revealed for retirement complex on site of former Sheffield pub

Have your say

A developer has unveiled plans for a new retirement complex in Stannington.

McCarthy & Stone wants to build 38 apartments where The Hare and Hounds pub once stood in Uppergate Road and Church Street.

The one and two-bedroom homes would be self contained with level access and a range of communal spaces and facilities.

The site is vacant, with any buildings that were there now demolished.

A statement attached to the planning application says: “The site has been derelict for many years and there is desire from the local residents to have the site put into use to prevent this continuing.”

The apartments would be built in a T-shaped block which would reach three storeys at its highest point.

Access would be from a new road to the north of the site, connected to Uppergate Road.

A consultation was held with the community.