Plan to turn Sheffield public toilet into office or shop

An abandoned public toilet could be brought back into use as a shop or office.

Usaama Akbar has applied for permission to change the use of the building in Commonside, opposite the junction with Sydney Road.

The applicant says the toilets are not being used apart from for advertising.

All the stone work will remain intact and aluminum window frames will be inserted to bring more light, according to the plans.

Mr Akbar says redeveloping the toilet will benefit the area, which is a hub for students and local businesses.