Plan to turn rundown Sheffield garage into 'vibrant' restaurant

The site has been abandoned for years.

An eyesore former garage could be transformed into a ‘vibrant’ restaurant and takeaway.

Auob Mohammed has submitted plans to convert the dilapidated building in Spital Hill.

Inside the building.

The plans state: “The proposal is to convert the redundant petrol station into a lovely restaurant which provides in-house seating for nearby residents throughout the day as well as in the evening.

“Added ‘built form’ helps create a fantastic bakery and retail space to the site which will help provide employment to the area and create a social hub.”

The rundown garage in Spital Hill.

