Plan to turn outbuildings into homes next to rural Sheffield house

Two outbuildings next to a rural house could be turned into homes.

Mr and Mrs Vedi have submitted a planning application to convert the buildings near Vijay Bhavn, in Cottage Lane, off Ringinglow Road.

One of the buildings is currently a garage, and the other is a garden room.

To improve highway safety the entrance gate to the properties would be removed, and the gateway widened.

The application says: “The proposal seeks to deliver modest, sustainable dwellings in a popular residential area.”

