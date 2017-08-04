Plan to open bowling alley in Sheffield city centre revealed

Have your say

A bowling alley could be the latest addition to The Moor.

Aberdeen Asset Management, which owns the shopping street, has applied to convert and refurbish the block that previously housed Superdrug, Select and Theatre Delicatessen.

The bowling alley would take up the ground floor and basement.

The Moor centre manager Amanda Phillips said: “With more high street retailers and leisure operators, such as the new Light cinema, restaurants and Sweat Gym, we are creating a more vibrant mix on The Moor and a destination for Sheffield city centre.”