Plan to extend Sheffield mosque to create '21st century' facility

The trustees of a Sheffield mosque hope to extend their building to provide a ‘21st century’ facility.

Plans to improve Jamia Mosque and Usmania Education Centre in Leyburn Road, Nether Edge, have been submitted to Sheffield Council.

The current mosque.

According to the plans, the initial conversion in 2005 is now out of date, resulting in cramped spaces during festivals and funerals, and poor accessibility.

It also prevents the strict gender separation required by Islam.

The trustees plan to add a first floor and a communal hub to the building.

