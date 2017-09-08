Plan to double number of bedrooms above Sheffield shop

A shop owner hopes to double the amount of people living in the space above his premises.

Mandeep Singh has applied for permission to increase the number of rooms in the house of multiple occupancy, or HMO, above Singh’s in Herries Road, Longley, from five to 10.

A two-storey extension to the back would be built to help accommodate the extra residents and also create some storage space for the shop.

The number of HMOs in the city has been questioned at recent planning meetings. On Tuesday councillors will discuss plans to convert part of The Osteopathic Practice in Sale Hill, Broomhill.

Naomi Watkins and Chris Johnson want to turn part of it into an HMO with rooms for five residents, and a self-contained flat. The practice would remain on site.

Councillors visited the property this month.